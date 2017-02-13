Night to Shine brightly

Corsages, tuxedos, nervous laughter, limo rides, a few tears and lots of laughter -- “Night to Shine” had all the makings of a classic prom.
This dance, though, put the spotlight on almost 100 special-needs teens and adults, with 300 volunteers rolling out the red carpet to make them all kings and queens for the evening.
“The red carpet is the best reaction so far,” said Amanda Ferguson, director of special needs at First United Methodist Church, which hosted the event for the first time. “To have that many people cheering for you is the best. I’ve had so many say ‘Miss Amanda, I’m pretty tonight.’”
The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine three years ago, and 375 churches in every state and 11 countries celebrated the event for 75,000 guests Friday.
Night to Shine differs from the Mansfield ISD Special Needs Prom because it’s for adults, too, Ferguson said. Party-goers at FUMC ranged in age from 14 to 72, she said, and came from across the McKinney to Maypearl, including three group homes.
Attendees were offered hair and makeup, shoe shines, corsages or boutonnieres, plus Ferguson collected 200 prom dresses, handing out about 40, she said. The rest will go to the Mansfield ISD Special Needs Prom. The walls of the church’s gym vibrated as a disc jockey kept the music going. Guests also enjoyed the karaoke room, limo rides, photo booth, refreshments, a video from Tebow naming all attendees queens and kings of the prom and a balloon drop at the end of the evening.
There was also a sensory room for party-goers who were overwhelmed, plus a quiet red carpet for those who might not enjoy loud noises. Each attendee also got a personal host for the evening, who stayed with them for support, guidance and lots of dancing.
Volunteer Angie Dawson had trouble catching her breath after whirling around the dance floor with Ryan Hawkings, 27.
“I’m having so much fun!” she said. “Who knew it was this much fun? I don’t think I’ve danced this much, maybe in my 20s.”
Hawkings, who is non-verbal, beamed from his wheelchair and gave Dawson a fist bump.
He has always enjoyed a good party, say his parents, Sabra and Stephen Hawkings, especially when he hears Lady Gaga and Michael Jackson.
“He’s pretty much always happy,” Sabra Hawkings said. “He loves the girls. He’s flirting. The volunteer is down there swinging him around in his wheelchair and he’s smiling.”
Families and caregivers were invited to stay for the evening, most leaning over the railing on the second floor of the gym where they could watch the party below. They also were offered chair massages, a chocolate fountain and coffee bar, resources for special needs and a prayer station.
Nicol Medina’s eyes were red from crying as she watched her 16-year-old daughter Grace enjoy her first prom.
“When she was born, the doctor told us she would never walk, talk or have a thought of her own,” she said.
Grace, who spent most of the evening dancing with her friends, walked when she was 3 years old, skied when she was 6 and has “a lot” of thoughts, her mom laughed.
“So many times our kids are not important,” she said. “You know, tonight it’s all about them. They are important. There are no words. Thank you is not adequate.
“These are tears of joy,” Medina said as she wiped her eyes. “Our kids get to celebrate. How awesome is that?”
Grace admits she was a little hesitant at first to go to prom.
“I thought it would be all slow dancing,” she said. “This is better. This is fun!”
Ferguson tried to sign up for Night to Shine for three years, but was denied, she said, because other churches in the Metroplex were hosting it. The program expanded this year and FUMC was selected. The Tim Tebow Foundation sent a manual, red carpet and volunteer training, she said. Inside volunteers had to go through extensive training, but several groups showed up outside to cheer for attendees as they walked the red carpet. Groups from all of the Mansfield high schools, plus Midlothian, were represented, she said.
Ferguson runs the special needs program at FUMC, which includes Bible study and Stepping Stone social time. Her classes have been counting the days until the prom, she said.
“I believe everyone is created in the image of God,” she said. “I just feel they deserve a night to be honored and for it to be about them.”
Sharon Reid, pastor of worship and spiritual formation at FUMC, hopes the good feeling lasts.
“The social aspect is so important, not just for the kids but the parents,” Reid said. “We’re hoping these kids translate this moment and it goes home with them, that they know God loves them and how valued they are, that we value them.”
