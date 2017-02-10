Mansfield Living

February 10, 2017 10:28 AM

Mansfield students earn college honors

Austin College

Austin College’s Dean’s List has been announced for Fall Term 2016.The Dean’s List recognizes the top 20 percent of students taking a minimum of three graded, full-credit courses. For Fall Term 2016, the Dean’s List recognizes 251 individuals.

Students on the Dean’s List from Mansfield are Matthew Donovan, a graduate of Frontier High School and son of James and Brenda Donovan; and Tristan Ortiz, a graduate of The Oakridge School and son of Pamela Ortiz.

Ouachita Baptist University

Natalie Jackson of Mansfield was named to the President’s List at Ouachita Baptist University. A total of 284 students at Ouachita Baptist University were named to the President’s List for the fall 2016 semester.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours.

Related content

Mansfield Living

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dirk dishes on comeback win, Harrison Barnes, Justin Anderson

View more video

Entertainment Videos