Mansfield students earn college honors

Austin College
Austin College’s Dean’s List has been announced for Fall Term 2016.The Dean’s List recognizes the top 20 percent of students taking a minimum of three graded, full-credit courses. For Fall Term 2016, the Dean’s List recognizes 251 individuals.
Students on the Dean’s List from Mansfield are Matthew Donovan, a graduate of Frontier High School and son of James and Brenda Donovan; and Tristan Ortiz, a graduate of The Oakridge School and son of Pamela Ortiz.
Ouachita Baptist University
Natalie Jackson of Mansfield was named to the President’s List at Ouachita Baptist University. A total of 284 students at Ouachita Baptist University were named to the President’s List for the fall 2016 semester.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours.
Comments