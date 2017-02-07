Mansfield Cares Charity Ball attracts VIPs

Raising money for local charities has never been as glamorous as at the Mansfield Cares Charity Ball.
The black-tie event celebrates its 18th year with a VIP affair set at Walnut Creek Country Club on Feb. 18.
“Some people don’t know what Mansfield Cares is,” said board member and ball co-chair Lance Walker. “We get to expose them to what we do. Just like our event, there is really nothing like this in our area.”
This year’s party will feature the King David Band, a 14-piece cover band that really gets into performing, says Chuck Wilson, Mansfield Cares board member and ball co-chair.
“They walk through the crowd playing, they just jam,” Wilson said.
A huge dance floor will be set up to give people room to move.
And there will be a lot of things to eat when you aren’t dancing, he said.
“We’re going to have a London broil, a seafood and cold station with shrimp, crab and oysters on the half shell, stuffed mushrooms and chicken marsala,” Wilson said. “Our signature drink is an Orange Crush martini. We’ll have a butler passing them out. And we’ll have a huge dessert station with creme brulee, white chocolate mousse, eclairs, fruit tarts, chocolate-dipped strawberries and cupcakes.”
Don’t forget your wallet. The live and silent auctions have some amazing items, including a diamond necklace from Mansfield Fine Jewelry, a 200th anniversary Colt semi-automatic pistol, a suite for a Texas Rangers game, a jersey signed by Dallas Stars player Tyler Seguin, a box for a Dallas Stars game, hot-air balloon ride, golf packages and clubs, Oakley sunglasses, a liquor wagon and restaurant gift cards.
The ball raised approximately $130,000 last year, a far cry from the first year when Wilson and Walker helped start the event.
“We had gone to the Margarita Ball in Arlington and thought that would be pretty fun, so we said ‘Let’s do it in Mansfield,’” Walker said. “The first year we made $17,000 or $18,000. We were so excited, we had so much adrenaline we all went out afterward and sang karaoke. Who could ever think an idea like that could raise a couple million dollars and do what we’ve done. The thing about Mansfield, if you have an idea, they support you.”
Mansfield Cares donates to charities throughout the community from a health clinic and food bank to multiple college scholarships for graduating seniors.
“I get so excited when people bid in the auctions,” said Mansfield Cares board member Suzy Herrmann. “I know that money is going to help so many people, and they get something fabulous in return.”
Wilson says people come for the party, but they like that their money is going to help so many good causes in the community.
“Because we don’t have any paid staff, everything goes right back out,” he said. “We have become the safety net for a lot of non-profits. If we go away, they go away.”
A PowerPoint presentation with photos from all of the charities Mansfield Cares assists will play throughout the night, Wilson said.
Tickets are $125, or $150 at the door, and available at www.mansfieldcares.org.
