Mansfield students earn diplomas, honors

Stephen F. Austin University
The following Mansfield students received degrees from Stephen F. Austin State University during December commencement exercises: Courtney Lappe, BSIS, Interdisciplinary Studies, James I. Perkins College of Education; Katie Long, BA, Communication Studies, College of Liberal and Applied Arts; and Amber Newton, MED, Educational Leadership, James I. Perkins College of Education.
The following Mansfield students have been named to the President's List at Stephen F. Austin State University for the fall semester: Tabitha Becerra-Gonzales, Pre-Nursing; Kalee Owens, Communication Disorders; Alanna Stewart, Health Science; and Amy Woody, Pre-Nursing. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be enrolled in 12 or more semester hours and maintain a grade-point average of 4.0.
The following Mansfield students have been named to the Dean's List at Stephen F. Austin State University for the fall semester: Nana Boakye, Marketing; Paige Cannon, Art; Amber Coker, Hospitality Administration; Adriana Gonzalez, Art; Kristopher Nichols, Psychology; Savannah Olivarez, Pre-Nursing; Elizabeth Paul, Interdisciplinary Studies; Kami Stockett, Crim Justice Law Enforcement; Emily Townsend, English; Dylan Viard, History; and Abbey Waldrop, Interdisciplinary Studies. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be enrolled in 12 or more semester hours and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5.
Texas A&M University
Texas A&M University has named its honor students for the fall semester, recognizing them for outstanding academic performance.
The Dean's Honor Roll recognizes students taking at least 15 semester hours during the fall semester who have maintained a 3.75 or higher grade point (GPR) out of a possible 4.0.
A second designation, Distinguished Student, recognizes those who earned a 3.5 to 3.74 GPR while taking at least 15 hours for the fall semester.
Among those recognized were: Ryan J. Bindel, Bachelor of Science - Biomedical Sciences, DISTINGUISHED; Jeffrey C. Blackard, Bachelor of Science - Biology, DISTINGUISHED; Kelsey L. Butler, Bachelor of Science - Interdisciplinary St (Lower), DEAN'S HONOR ROLL; Lyndsay N. Christensen, Bachelor of Science - Biomedical Sciences, DISTINGUISHED; Matthew W. Dickey, Bachelor of Science - Wildlife & Fisheries, Sciences, DISTINGUISHED; Kaitlyn E. Gooch, Bachelor of Science - Interdisciplinary St (Lower), DEAN'S HONOR ROLL; Adriana L. Hensley, Bachelor of Arts - English, DEAN'S HONOR ROLL; Haylee Hernandez, Bachelor of Science - Biomedical Sciences, DISTINGUISHED; Soleil Hernandez, Bachelor of Science - Radiological Health Engr, DEAN'S HONOR ROLL; Mousa W. Hindi, Bachelor of Science - Petroleum Engineering, DISTINGUISHED; Morgan P. Howard, Bachelor of Science - Sociology, DEAN'S HONOR ROLL; Joseph M. Lovewell, Bachelor of Science - Petroleum Engineering, DISTINGUISHED; Taylor M. McCoy, Bachelor of Science - Psychology, DEAN'S HONOR ROLL; Taylor L. Parker, Bachelor of Science - Interdisciplinary St (Lower), DISTINGUISHED; Chad C. Schutz, Bachelor of Science - Mechanical Engineering, DISTINGUISHED; David L. Sombrio, Bachelor of Science - University Studies, DEAN'S HONOR ROLL; Sophia C. Torres, Bachelor of Science - Biomedical Sciences, DEAN'S HONOR ROLL; Taren L. Wilson, Bachelor of Arts - International Studies, DISTINGUISHED; and Jacquelyn Zuniga, Bachelor of Science - Health, DEAN'S HONOR ROLL.
Diplomas were awarded to approximately 4,600 Texas A&M University graduates during fall commencement ceremonies.
Among those receiving degrees were: Samuel Arnholz, Master of Real Estate - Land Economics & Real Estate; Roberto W. Burgos, Bachelor of Science - Genetics; Courtney A. Cobb, Bachelor of Science - Animal Science; Kolby J. Keller, Bachelor of Science - Sport Management; Jordan N. Lass, Master of Education - Curriculum & Instruction; Stephanie E. Sechrist, Bachelor of Science - Kinesiology; Jessica M. Temple, Juris Doctor - Law; Kaylene M. Tovar, Juris Doctor - Law; and Clayton H. Watson, Master of Real Estate - Land Economics & Real Estate.
Sam Houston State University
The students listed on the President's Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following Mansfield students for earning the honor for the Fall 2016 semester: Landry Bender, Sophia Gwartney and Anna Pritchett.
Comments