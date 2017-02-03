What’s going on in Mansfield

0:23 A duck from Lake Arlington is freed from fishing line Pause

5:46 Mensaje del oficial de policía Daniel Segura a la comunidad hispana de Fort Worth

1:54 Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ID illegal immigrants

1:12 America's Strategic Bombers

1:07 SPC Robert Miller named U.S. Army Soldier of the Year

0:15 Explosion in downtown Fort Worth under investigation

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

2:38 New Baylor football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Bear country