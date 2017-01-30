Mansfield Living

January 30, 2017 11:38 AM

What’s going on in Mansfield

January 31 Story Time for Tots

Ages 18 months to 3 years and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

February 1 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

February 2 Groundhog Day

February 4 Sweetheart Dance

Dads and daughters from 4 to 13 years old can hula at the Sweetheart Dance from 6-8 p.m. at the Mansfield Activities Center, 106 S. Wisteria St. Refreshments, dancing, treats and photo provided. $15 per person; $5 late fee added after Jan. 30. Register at the MAC.

Dance music

Dance to the Mark and Dyan Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

February 8 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

February 10 Live music

Listen to Mansfield’s favorite duo, Scott & Steven, at 6 p.m. at Steven’s Garden & Grill, 223 Depot St.

February 11 Dance music

Dance to the Janice Maynard Texas Family Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $12 adults, $6 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

Household hazardous waste collection

Unload your hazardous waste and used electronics from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mansfield Environmental Collection Center, 620 S. Wisteria St. Free; proof of residency required.

February 13 City council meeting

The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.

February 14 Valentine’s Day

February 15 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

February 16 Live music

Listen to Mansfield’s favorite duo, Scott & Steve, at 6:30 p.m. at Steven’s Garden & Grill, 223 Depot St.

February 18 Dance music

Dance to the Midtown Playboys Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

Mansfield Cares Ball

Dress up, dance and donate at the Mansfield Cares Ball from 7 p.m. to midnight at Walnut Creek Country Club, 1151 Country Club Drive. Tickets are $125. Go to mansfieldcares.org.

February 20 Presidents Day

No classes

Students in the Mansfield school district will not have class today so that teachers can have a staff workday.

February 22 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

February 25 Dance music

Dance to the Bobby Dean Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

February 27 City council meeting

The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.

February 28 School board meeting

The Mansfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The meeting is open to the public.

March 1 Ash Wednesday

Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

March 2 Texas Independence Day

March 4 Dance music

Dance to the Ira Bradford and Bustin Loose Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

Fashion show

Check out “An Evening of Pure Elegance, the 8th Annual Prom Fashion Show, XXIVK FASHION” at 6 p.m.,1188 W. Broad St. Admission $10. All proceeds benefit the Dr. Michael A. Evans Sr. Scholarship Foundation. Fashions provided by WhatchamaCallit and Men's Wearhouse.

March 8 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

March 10 Live music

Listen to Mansfield’s favorite duo, Scott & Steve, at 6 p.m. at Steven’s Garden & Grill, 223 Depot St.

March 11 Dance music

Dance to the Dr. Honky Tonk Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

Household hazardous waste collection

Unload your hazardous waste and used electronics from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mansfield Environmental Collection Center, 620 S. Wisteria St. Free; proof of residency required.

March 12 Daylight Savings Time begins

March 13 Spring Break

Schools in the Mansfield school district will be closed today through March 17.

City council meeting

The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.

