What’s going on in Mansfield

January 31 Story Time for Tots
Ages 18 months to 3 years and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
February 1 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
February 2 Groundhog Day
February 4 Sweetheart Dance
Dads and daughters from 4 to 13 years old can hula at the Sweetheart Dance from 6-8 p.m. at the Mansfield Activities Center, 106 S. Wisteria St. Refreshments, dancing, treats and photo provided. $15 per person; $5 late fee added after Jan. 30. Register at the MAC.
Dance music
Dance to the Mark and Dyan Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
February 8 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
February 10 Live music
Listen to Mansfield’s favorite duo, Scott & Steven, at 6 p.m. at Steven’s Garden & Grill, 223 Depot St.
February 11 Dance music
Dance to the Janice Maynard Texas Family Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $12 adults, $6 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
Household hazardous waste collection
Unload your hazardous waste and used electronics from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mansfield Environmental Collection Center, 620 S. Wisteria St. Free; proof of residency required.
February 13 City council meeting
The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.
February 14 Valentine’s Day
February 15 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
February 16 Live music
Listen to Mansfield’s favorite duo, Scott & Steve, at 6:30 p.m. at Steven’s Garden & Grill, 223 Depot St.
February 18 Dance music
Dance to the Midtown Playboys Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
Mansfield Cares Ball
Dress up, dance and donate at the Mansfield Cares Ball from 7 p.m. to midnight at Walnut Creek Country Club, 1151 Country Club Drive. Tickets are $125. Go to mansfieldcares.org.
February 20 Presidents Day
No classes
Students in the Mansfield school district will not have class today so that teachers can have a staff workday.
February 22 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
February 25 Dance music
Dance to the Bobby Dean Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
February 27 City council meeting
The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.
February 28 School board meeting
The Mansfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The meeting is open to the public.
March 1 Ash Wednesday
Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
March 2 Texas Independence Day
March 4 Dance music
Dance to the Ira Bradford and Bustin Loose Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
Fashion show
Check out “An Evening of Pure Elegance, the 8th Annual Prom Fashion Show, XXIVK FASHION” at 6 p.m.,1188 W. Broad St. Admission $10. All proceeds benefit the Dr. Michael A. Evans Sr. Scholarship Foundation. Fashions provided by WhatchamaCallit and Men's Wearhouse.
March 8 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
March 10 Live music
Listen to Mansfield’s favorite duo, Scott & Steve, at 6 p.m. at Steven’s Garden & Grill, 223 Depot St.
March 11 Dance music
Dance to the Dr. Honky Tonk Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
Household hazardous waste collection
Unload your hazardous waste and used electronics from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mansfield Environmental Collection Center, 620 S. Wisteria St. Free; proof of residency required.
March 12 Daylight Savings Time begins
March 13 Spring Break
Schools in the Mansfield school district will be closed today through March 17.
City council meeting
The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.
