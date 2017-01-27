Mansfield students earn honors at Kansas State

More than 3,900 students earned semester honors from Kansas State University for their academic performance in the fall 2016 semester.
Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.
Mansfield students who earned honors from Kansas State University include Brock Carpani of Legacy High School, and Lance Smith of Manhattan High School.
Comments