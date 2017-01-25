Mansfield students make college honor rolls

Baylor University
More than 3,900 Baylor University students were named to the Dean's Academic Honor Roll for the 2016 fall semester. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be an undergraduate with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours. Baylor University is a private Christian University and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 16,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating University in Texas. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 80 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.
Mansfield students named to the Dean’s List include Travis John Aune, Hankamer School of Business; Lana Marie Baugh, College of Arts and Sciences; Christian D. Boulter, College of Arts and Sciences; Madison Anne Cunningham, School of Education; Kendall Lynn Curtis, College of Arts and Sciences; Elizabeth Hannah Homer, College of Arts and Sciences; Blair Elizabeth Levesque, College of Arts and Sciences; Brenna Daunelle Merrifield, Louise Herrington School of Nursing; Meggan Lee Noggle, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences; Madeleine Anne Schimming, College of Arts and Sciences; Taylor Brooke Strong, College of Arts and Sciences; Joy Luv Sullivan, College of Arts and Sciences; and Luke Cordell Walker, College of Arts and Sciences.
University of North Texas
The following University of North Texas students from Mansfield were named to the Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, undergraduates must complete at least 12 academic hours with a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.9.
Mansfield students who made the Dean’s List include Helen Akinwale, Oluwafeyikemi Olubunmi Awe, Madison Louise Blevins, Nicholas Angelo Brennan, Cheri Lynne Colbert, Daniel James Cosio, Andressa Gomes De Medeiros, Aisha Fashaan Deburr, Jordan E. Donson, Jocelyn C. Gonzales, Justin Wayne Gray, Jake B. Harrison, Ellen R. Heskett, Sophia E. Hoenig, Courtney Elizabeth Horton, Sara Rae Infante, Kathryn B. Jackson, Malika Marie Jones, Halley M. King, Jacob Garrett Mapes, Meagan Marie Martinez, Jocelyn Martinez, Nicolas Jerden Mata, Ericka Joanne McCallum, James Ramon Melfi, Kyle Jay Pearson, Christina N. Pham, Brianna Audre Pleasant, Brianna Denae' Post, Kerason Michelle Rezac, Peyton Alec Russell, Brooke Mashell Sims, Nicolas Myles Smith, Kaylee Brieanne Speer, Austin Michael Sutton, Theresa Hoang Tran, Jordan Eli Gilberto Villarreal, Emma L. Villegas, Melissa J. Williams and William S. Yi.
The following University of North Texas students from Mansfield were named to the President’s List for the 2016 fall semester. To be named to the President's List, undergraduates must complete at least 12 academic hours with a perfect grade point average of 4.0.
Mansfield residents who made the President’s List include Emmanuel Adetomiwa Adeyemo, Sydney Morgan Ansley, Joseph C. Bucksath, Jessica L Des Bordes, Stephen C. Garcia, Allison Nicole Guinn, Kenzie Taryn Gutierrez, Haley Lynn Harmon, Sarah Jean Karowski, Nicole Paige La Voie, Cody E. Luttrell, Chloe C. Martinez, Aaron McCann, Maci Jordan Meriwether, Caleb M. Reagor and Rachel L. Villegas.
UNT is one of Texas’ largest universities, offering 101 bachelor's, 82 master's and 38 doctoral degree programs. Many of these programs are nationally and internationally recognized.
