January 23, 2017 10:56 AM

What’s going on in Mansfield

By Amanda Rogers

arogers@mansfieldnewsmirror.com

January 23 City council meeting

The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.

January 24 School board meeting

The Mansfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The meeting is open to the public.

Story Time for Tots

Ages 18 months to 3 years and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

January 25 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Listener’s Story Time

Ages 3 to 6 years and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

January 26 Bilingual Story Time

Ages 3 to 6 years and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

January 27 Baby Story Time

Ages birth to 18 months and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

January 28 Run with Heart

Go for a one-mile, 5K or half marathon run, starting at 7:30 a.m. at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, 2800 E. Broad St. Register at MansfieldRunsWithHeart.org.

Dance music

Dance to the Montana Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

January 31 Story Time for Tots

Ages 18 months to 3 years and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

February 1 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

February 2 Groundhog Day

February 4 Sweetheart Dance

Dads and daughters from 4 to 13 years old can hula at the Sweetheart Dance from 6-8 p.m. at the Mansfield Activities Center, 106 S. Wisteria St. Refreshments, dancing, treats and photo provided. $15 per person; $5 late fee added after Jan. 30. Register at the MAC.

Dance music

Dance to the Mark and Dyan Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

February 8 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

February 11 Dance music

Dance to the Janice Maynard Texas Family Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $12 adults, $6 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

Household hazardous waste collection

Unload your hazardous waste and used electronics from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mansfield Environmental Collection Center, 620 S. Wisteria St. Free; proof of residency required.

February 13 City council meeting

The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.

February 14 Valentine’s Day

February 15 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

February 18 Dance music

Dance to the Midtown Playboys Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

Mansfield Cares Ball

Dress up, dance and donate at the Mansfield Cares Ball from 7 p.m. to midnight at Walnut Creek Country Club, 1151 Country Club Drive. Tickets are $125. Go to mansfieldcares.org.

February 20 Presidents Day

No classes

Students in the Mansfield school district will not have class today so that teachers can have a staff workday.

February 22 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

February 25 Dance music

Dance to the Bobby Dean Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

February 27 City council meeting

The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.

February 28 School board meeting

The Mansfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The meeting is open to the public.

