Mansfield resident graduates from basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Christian J. Archie graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Archie is the son of Tamiko and Henry Ellis of Mansfield, and grandson of Ludie and Cora Pearson of Augusta, Ga., and nephew of Dion Bivens of San Antonio.
He graduated in 2014 from Mansfield High School.
Comments