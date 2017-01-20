Teen earns Eagle Scout honor

Jacob C. Uggen, son of Christopher and Erika Uggen of Mansfield, has achieved Boy Scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout.
Jacob, 17, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 421, sponsored by Grace Presbyterian Church of Arlington under the leadership of Scoutmaster Mike Kinney.
Jacob completed his Eagle Project last summer at Annette Perry Elementary. He designed a memorial garden for a teacher who passed away.
Jacob is a senior at Lake Ridge High School and will be attending University of North Texas next fall, majoring in journalism.
