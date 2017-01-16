Local students receive college degrees

Baylor University
Baylor University conferred degrees on more than 860 graduates during fall commencement exercises Dec. 17 in the Ferrell Center on the Baylor campus.
Mansfield residents included Briyana Nichaun Butler, Bachelor of Business Administration, Human Resources Management; Blair Elizabeth Levesque, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Summa cum laude; Ashley Rose Marino, Bachelor of Arts, University Scholar, Summa cum laude; Dorine Achieng Otieno, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; and Madeleine Anne Schimming, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science.
Baylor University is a private Christian University and a nationally ranked research institution. The university provides a vibrant campus community for more than 16,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating university in Texas. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 80 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.
LeTourneau University
Annabelle Malinowski, a sophomore Life Sciences major, was named to the Fall 2016 Dean's List at LeTourneau University. The Dean's List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.
LeTourneau University is a the Christian polytechnic university in the nation where educators engage students to nurture Christian virtue, develop competency and ingenuity in their professional fields, integrate faith and work, and serve the local and global community. LETU offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs across a range of disciplines in aviation, arts & sciences, business, education, engineering and nursing. LETU offers a range of delivery models at its residential main campus in Longview, and in hybrid and fully online options at centers in Dallas and Houston.
Midwestern State University
Two Mansfield residents graduated from Midwestern State University in December 2016.
Kayla Brooke Cheesman earned a Bachelor of Science and Kensli Dawn Pounds earned a Bachelor of Business Administration.
Midwestern State University had 442 undergraduate and graduate students who were awarded degrees in December 2016.
Comments