What’s going on in Mansfield

January 16, 2017 9:23 AM

By Amanda Rogers

January 16 Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Schools closed

Schools in the Mansfield district will be closed.

Painting in the park

Take a painting class at 10 a.m. in Oliver Nature Park, 1650 Matlock Road. $27-$32, all supplies provided. Register at apm.activecommunities.com/mansfield.

January 17 Story Time for Tots

Ages 18 months to 3 years and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

January 18 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S 6th Ave.

Listener’s Story Time

Ages 3 to 6 years and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

January 19 Pickleball Tournament

Bring your women’s, men’s or co-ed team and compete in a pickleball tournament, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Activities Center, 106 S. Wisteria St. $20 per player; lunch provided. Register by Jan. 13 at the MAC.

Bilingual Story Time

Ages 3 to 6 years and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

January 20 Inauguration Day

Baby Story Time

Ages birth to 18 months and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

January 21 Kids Night Out

Kids can party from 6-10 p.m. at the Mansfield Activities Center, 106 S. Wisteria St. Movie, food, games, open gym and crafts planned. $15 per child; siblings are $5 off; $5 late fee added after Jan. 18. Call the MAC at 817-728-3680.

Winter Walk

Stretch you legs on the Winter Walk, starting at 9 a.m. at Katherine Rose Memorial Park, 330 Walnut Creek Drive. Free. Or ages 6-18 can sign up for the Snowman 5K for $10-$15. Register at raceroster.com/events/2017/11266/2017-snowman-run.

Dance music

Dance to the Michael Cote Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

Story Time for Tots

Ages 18 months to 3 years and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

January 23 City council meeting

The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.

January 24 School board meeting

The Mansfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The meeting is open to the public.

Story Time for Tots

Ages 18 months to 3 years and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

January 25 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Listener’s Story Time

Ages 3 to 6 years and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

January 26 Bilingual Story Time

Ages 3 to 6 years and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

January 27 Baby Story Time

Ages birth to 18 months and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

January 28 Run with Heart

Go for a one-mile, 5K or half marathon run, starting at 7:30 a.m. at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, 2800 E. Broad St. Register at MansfieldRunsWithHeart.org.

Dance music

Dance to the Montana Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

January 31 Story Time for Tots

Ages 18 months to 3 years and their parents will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

