What’s going on in Mansfield

January 3 Classes resume
Classes in the Mansfield school district will resume.
January 4 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
January 7 Dance music
Dance to the Monte Good Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $12 adults, $6 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
January 9 City council meeting
The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.
January 11 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 W. 6th Ave.
January 14 Dance music
Dance to the Mark Fields Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
January 15 MLK Celebration
Bethlehem Baptist Church will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with a ceremony at 5 p.m. Public invited. Free.
January 16 Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Schools closed
Schools in the Mansfield district will be closed.
Painting in the park
Take a painting class at 10 a.m. in Oliver Nature Park, 1650 Matlock Road. $27-$32, all supplies provided. Register at apm.activecommunities.com/mansfield.
January 18 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S 6th Ave.
January 19 Pickleball Tournament
Bring your women’s, men’s or co-ed team and compete in a pickleball tournament, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Activities Center, 106 S. Wisteria St. $20 per player; lunch provided. Register by Jan. 13 at the MAC.
January 20 Inauguration Day
January 21 Kids Night Out
Kids can party from 6-10 p.m. at the Mansfield Activities Center, 106 S. Wisteria St. Movie, food, games, open gym and crafts planned. $15 per child; siblings are $5 off; $5 late fee added after Jan. 18. Call the MAC at 817-728-3680.
Winter Walk
Stretch you legs on the Winter Walk, starting at 9 a.m. at Katherine Rose Memorial Park, 330 Walnut Creek Drive. Free. Or ages 6-18 can sign up for the Snowman 5K for $10-$15. Register at raceroster.com/events/2017/11266/2017-snowman-run.
Dance music
Dance to the Michael Cote Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
January 23 City council meeting
The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.
January 24 School board meeting
The Mansfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The meeting is open to the public.
January 25 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
January 28 Run with Heart
Go for a one-mile, 5K or half marathon run, starting at 7:30 a.m. at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, 2800 E. Broad St. Register at MansfieldRunsWithHeart.org.
Dance music
Dance to the Montana Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
February 1 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
February 2
Groundhog Day
February 4 Sweetheart Dance
Dads and daughters from 4 to 13 years old can hula at the Sweetheart Dance from 6-8 p.m. at the Mansfield Activities Center, 106 S. Wisteria St. Refreshments, dancing, treats and photo provided. $15 per person; $5 late fee added after Jan. 30. Register at the MAC.
Dance music
Dance to the Mark and Dyan Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
