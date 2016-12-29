Where to volunteer in Mansfield

Mansfield Public Library
Love the library? Want to help make it even better? The Friends group of the Mansfield Public Library is looking for special volunteers for a variety of opportunities.
For more information, call 817-771-0998 and ask for Angela.
Community Hospice
Community Hospice of Texas, a non-profit, is currently seeking compassionate individuals to support patients and their families who are facing end-of-life challenges.
Volunteers are needed who can sit with patients, 3 to 4 hours, one day per week to give family caregivers a much needed break and an opportunity to run errands or make phone calls to check on families.
Hospice volunteers are compassionate adults who are trained to listen to patients and family members.
Interested persons should contact Volunteer Coordinator Bertha Orona at borona@chot.org or call 682-444-5332.
Historical society
Would you like to help preserve Mansfield's history? If so, volunteer at the Mansfield Historical Museum and Heritage Center.
Please come by and visit at 102 N. Main St. or go to www.mansfieldhistory.org.
For more information, call 817-473-4250 or e-mail mansfieldmuseum@sbcglobal.net.
Ministry center
Harvesting International Ministry Center seeks volunteers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
The center operates a nonprofit Christian food bank based in Mansfield. For more information, call 817-453-3663.
All Star Equestrian
All Star Equestrian needs help grooming, tacking, leading and side walking horses for its therapeutic horseback riding program.
Children and adults with disabilities ride at the nonprofit center, located five miles west of downtown Mansfield.
Call 817-477-1437.
Wesley Mission Center
The Wesley Mission Center in Mansfield provides food, clothing, financial and counseling assistance to those in our community who are in distress.
Come and share your time by volunteering in the food pantry as a stocker and bagger, in the thrift store as a greeter and merchandise handler or in CARE Center as a receptionist that greets our clients.
Shifts are usually two hours in length between 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
To share of your time and gifts as a local Mission Center Volunteer, please email us at wmc@wesleymissioncenter.org or call 817-473-6650.
To find out more also see our website http://www.wesleymissioncenter.org/serve.html.
