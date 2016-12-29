Mansfield residents graduate from college

Midwestern State University
Midwestern State University recognized 1,068 honor students for the Fall 2016 semester, including two Mansfield residents.
Marciya E. Love graduate and made the Dean's List. Caley N. Olivarez graduated and made the Provost's Honor Roll.
The President's Honor Roll included 372 students, the Provost's Honor Roll included 294 students and the Dean's Honor Roll included 402 students.
A student who completes a semester schedule of at least 12 semester hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.75 to 3.99 and no grade lower than C will be included on the Provost's Honor Roll. The student cannot have semester grades of I, WF or NC. A student who completes a semester schedule of at least 12 semester hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74 and no grade lower than C will be included on the Dean's Honor Roll. The student cannot have semester grades of I, WF or NC.
Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
Vanessa Rae Strong of Mansfield graduated with a Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi during the 2016 Fall Commencement Dec. 17.
