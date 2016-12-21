Wintry Winners

Amazing artists put us to the test in the annual Mansfield Youth Art Contest, submitting dozens of cool drawings and paintings.
Timberview High art teacher Dallas Williams made the call and picked the top two in each category.
In the age 7 and younger group, Willie Brown kindergartner Eli Herrera won with his drawing of Santa Claus making his rounds, while second place went to Mt. Peak Elementary first-grader Riley Perry, 6, for a rendition of the Grinch.
For the competitive age 8- to 12-year-olds, first place went to Mary Orr Intermediate School sixth-grader Corin Monical, 11, for a cool snowman relaxing in the snow. Danny Jones Middle School seventh-grader Robert Barnes, 12, took second with his drawing of a Christmas village.
In the 13- to 18-year-old category, Fellowship Academy eighth-grader Alyssa Feaster, 15, placed first with her look inside a snow globe, while Lake Ridge High junior Kayla Barnes, 16, took second with a salute to several holidays.
All first-place winners receive a $50 Visa gift card and second-place winners receive a $25 Visa gift card, courtesy of Southwest Bank.
Comments