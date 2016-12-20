Hospital celebrates 10 years

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center marked its 10th anniversary with a holiday celebration Thursday night.
Mayors from Mansfield, Midlothian, Kennedale, Grand Prairie and Arlington cast their hands in wet cement in honor of the anniversary.
Hospital President John Phillips and chairman Randall Canedy spoke. The Lake Ridge High School Choir and a children’s choir performed as Mansfield City Manager Clayton Chandler and Canedy flipped the lights on the Christmas tree at the entrance to the Women’s Center. The Mansfield Wind Symphony performed as guests enjoyed refreshments.
Methodist Mansfield Medical Center opened Dec. 27, 2006, at 2700 E. Broad St., and has been through five major expansions.
Comments