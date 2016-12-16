Mansfield Living

December 16, 2016 11:30 AM

What’s going on in Mansfield

December 19 Schools closed

Schools in the Mansfield district will be closed today through Jan. 2.

December 21 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

December 25 Christmas

December 28 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

December 31 New Year’s Eve

Dance music

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Country Jim Sloan and His All Star Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $25; $35 includes fajita dinner; BYOB. Advance reservations required. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

January 1 New Year’s Day

January 3 Classes resume

Classes in the Mansfield school district will resume.

January 4 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

January 7 Dance music

Dance to the Monte Good Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $12 adults, $6 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

January 9 City council meeting

The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.

January 11 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 W. 6th Ave.

January 14 Dance music

Dance to the Mark Fields Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

Related content

Mansfield Living

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Episode 19: Titletown, Texas

View more video

Entertainment Videos