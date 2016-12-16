Pianists perform at holiday recital

Piano students of Yvonne Redelfs gave a Christmas recital for family and friends at Rendon Baptist Church. Pictured are (back row) Hope Hopkins, Albert Vo, Ryan Pierce and guest pianist Mickey Legg; (middle row) Nicholas Do, Ethan Lenamond, Gabie Neill and Margaret Vo; (front row) Aurelia Tong, Sofia Gaona and Redelfs. Duets were played by Legg and Redelfs. Nicholas Do also played the violin. Practice trophies were awarded to Hope Hopkins (1st place), Margaret Vo (2nd place) and Meghan Pierce (3rd place). Song leader was Toby Hampton. Hostess for the reception was Joyce Hampton. Students ended the celebration by playing Christmas Bingo.
