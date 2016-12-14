Piano students celebrate Christmas party

Piano students of Mickey Legg celebrated their annual Christmas party at her Mansfield studio. The Dec. 11 event was also attended by Mansfield piano teacher Yvonne Redelfs. Redelfs and Legg began the program with a duet of “Ding Dong Merrily on High.”
Morgan Peterson played a sonatina by Biehl from the Romantic stylistic period as well as “The Chipmunk Song.” Legg accompanied her on piano as Morgan sang “All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth.”
Kate Putman played four solos including her favorite “Little Drummer Boy.” She and her mother Rebecca Putman played a duet of “As With Gladness Men of Old” by Kocher. Blake Carrubba's four-piece program included a duet of “Ode to Joy” by Beethoven as well as “Jingle Bells,” “Good King Wenceslas” and “Jolly Old St. Nick.”
Alexandra Grena played “Knight Ruppert” by Schumann and a Christmas medley. She and her brother Max played a duet arrangement of “Linus and Lucy.” Max also played Schumann's “The Happy Farmer,” “Winter Wonderland” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.” Dani Grena and her mother Carla Grena played a duet of Mozart's “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.” Dani's other pieces included “Ecossaise” by Hummel and “The Dancing Lesson” by Sartorio.
Alec Dang played Handel's “Joy to the World,” Franz Gruber's “Silent Night” and a duet of “O Come All Ye Faithful” by Wade. Guest player Sean Dang played two guitar pieces: “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” by Kocher and Beethoven's “Fur Elise.”
Callie Limpert played “First Winter's Snow” by M. Cuellar, and she and Legg played a duet of Tchaikovsky's “Sleeping Beauty Waltz.”
Marcus Metsala and Kaley Carrubba played “Jingle Bells” duet and “Silent Night” duet. Marcus also played “Away in a Manger” and “What Child Is This?” Kaley chose to play “Night Escape” by Gurlitt and the overture of the “Nutcracker Ballet” by Tchaikovsky as her solos.
Legg awarded four students with practice awards. Those students were Alec Dang, Dani Grena, Max Grena and Alex Grena. Everyone enjoyed refreshments and visiting.
