District rounds up Toys for Tots

Thirty thousand toys -- bikes, books, Barbies, games and stuffed animals -- were piled on the steps of the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts last year. This year, the Mansfield school district hopes to have even more.
The school district hosts what is believed to be the largest Toys for Tots roundup in the state, set for 5-10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Each campus gathers toys and delivers them at a massive party, where even more toys are collected.
“We just want to beat the record, we want to hit 35,000 toys,” said Jeanne Cassidy, sales and marketing coordinator at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts. “We need stuffed animals and bike helmets. A lot of times kids get bikes but not the helmets. Books are always a favorite.”
Mansfield students won’t just be gathering toys, though. They will be entertaining and being entertained.
“Every 15 minutes, students from different campuses will perform, choirs, drill teams and bands, inside and outside,” Cassidy said. “Each high school is doing a craft, face painting, letters to Santa, coloring and making reindeer candy canes.
“A mariachi band, Sol Azteca, from Grand Prairie ISD will perform with our kids from Ponder Elementary,” she said.
There will also be a performance from the Nutcracker by Art Ballet Academy, crafts with Home Depot, a sledding hill, bounce house obstacle course, petting zoo, train ride and pictures with Santa.
The party kicks off with a parade around the parking lot at 5 p.m. with a drumline, the Mansfield Police, Marines Corps and the Jolly Old Elf arriving in a school bus. The Christmas tree lighting is set for 6 p.m., followed by an annual foot race between the high school mascots.
Families should plan to spend awhile at the event. Starbucks will have free coffee and cocoa to keep everyone warm, and there will be a variety of food available, including Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, snow cones, hot dogs, hamburgers, kettle corn, bacon poppers and tornado fries.
Everything is free, except the food. Attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.
“I hope we have ultimate weather and families stay for three hours, have a good meal and have fun at all the activities,” Cassidy said. “I hope they have a good, free family outing and get in the holiday spirit.”
Toys for Tots
Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts
1110 W. Debbie Lane
5-10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7
Bring a new unwrapped toy.
