A Winter Blast!

Temperatures in the 40s and rain couldn’t dampen spirits at Mansfield’s annual Hometown Holidays on Friday night, but soggy weather proved to be a roadblock for the parade Saturday.
The city’s 12th annual parade was cancelled after overnight showers and a daylong deluge was forecast.
Sprinkles couldn’t stop the Friday night party, though, as fireworks boomed behind City Hall. Youngsters dove for blow-up toys in the human claw machine, zipped down the ice slide and got up close and personal with Santa and Mrs. Claus, while their parents shopped for goodies in the market at the Mansfield Activities Center.
Comments