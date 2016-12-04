What’s happening in Mansfield

December 6 Tree of Angels
Victims and families affected by violent crime are invited to the Mansfield Police Department’s Tree of Angels at 7 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 1281 E. Debbie Lane.
Story Time for Tots
Ages 18 months to 3 years will enjoy Story Time for Tots at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
December 7 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
Toys for Tots
Bring a new toy to the Mansfield school district’s Toys for Tots round-up, starting at 5 p.m. Free.
Listener’s Story Time
Ages 3 to 6 years old are invited to Listener’s Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
December 8 Bilingual Story Time
Dual language speakers are invited to Bilingual Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
December 9 Live music
Hear Mansfield’s favorite duo, Scott & Steve, perform from 6-10 p.m. at Steven’s Garden & Grill, 223 Depot St.
Baby Story Time
Babies from birth to 18 months will enjoy Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
December 10 Hazardous waste collection
Mansfield residents can bring their household hazardous waste to the Environmental Collection Center, 616 S. Wisteria St., from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.
Bingo
St. Jude Catholic Church will host Bingo starting at 6 p.m. at 500 E. Dallas St. Cost is $25 for three cards for 14 games. Refreshments available.
Dance music
Dance to Billy Keeble & Texas Pride from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
Story Time for Tots
Ages 18 months to 3 years will enjoy Story Time for Tots at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
December 12 City council meeting
The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.
December 13 School board meeting
The Mansfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The meeting is open to the public.
Story Time for Tots
Ages 18 months to 3 years will enjoy Story Time for Tots at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
December 14 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
Listener’s Story Time
Ages 3 to 6 years old are invited to Listener’s Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
December 15 Live music
Hear Mansfield’s favorite duo Scott & Steve at 6 p.m. at Steven’s Garden & Grill, 223 Depot St.
Bilingual Story Time
Dual language speakers are invited to Bilingual Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
December 16 Baby Story Time
Babies from birth to 18 months will enjoy Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
December 17 Dance music
Dance to the Mark and Dyan Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
Story Time for Tots
Ages 18 months to 3 years will enjoy Story Time for Tots at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
December 19 Schools closed
Schools in the Mansfield district will be closed today through Jan. 2.
December 21 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
December 25 Christmas
December 28 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
December 31 New Year’s Eve
Dance music
Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Country Jim Sloan and His All Star Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $25; $35 includes fajita dinner; BYOB. Advance reservations required. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
