December 4, 2016 7:07 PM

What’s happening in Mansfield

By Amanda Rogers

December 6 Tree of Angels

Victims and families affected by violent crime are invited to the Mansfield Police Department’s Tree of Angels at 7 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 1281 E. Debbie Lane.

Story Time for Tots

Ages 18 months to 3 years will enjoy Story Time for Tots at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

December 7 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

Toys for Tots

Bring a new toy to the Mansfield school district’s Toys for Tots round-up, starting at 5 p.m. Free.

Listener’s Story Time

Ages 3 to 6 years old are invited to Listener’s Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

December 8 Bilingual Story Time

Dual language speakers are invited to Bilingual Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

December 9 Live music

Hear Mansfield’s favorite duo, Scott & Steve, perform from 6-10 p.m. at Steven’s Garden & Grill, 223 Depot St.

Baby Story Time

Babies from birth to 18 months will enjoy Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

December 10 Hazardous waste collection

Mansfield residents can bring their household hazardous waste to the Environmental Collection Center, 616 S. Wisteria St., from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

Bingo

St. Jude Catholic Church will host Bingo starting at 6 p.m. at 500 E. Dallas St. Cost is $25 for three cards for 14 games. Refreshments available.

Dance music

Dance to Billy Keeble & Texas Pride from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

Story Time for Tots

Ages 18 months to 3 years will enjoy Story Time for Tots at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

December 12 City council meeting

The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.

December 13 School board meeting

The Mansfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The meeting is open to the public.

Story Time for Tots

Ages 18 months to 3 years will enjoy Story Time for Tots at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

December 14 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Feed the Kids

Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.

Listener’s Story Time

Ages 3 to 6 years old are invited to Listener’s Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

December 15 Live music

Hear Mansfield’s favorite duo Scott & Steve at 6 p.m. at Steven’s Garden & Grill, 223 Depot St.

Bilingual Story Time

Dual language speakers are invited to Bilingual Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

December 16 Baby Story Time

Babies from birth to 18 months will enjoy Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

December 17 Dance music

Dance to the Mark and Dyan Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

Story Time for Tots

Ages 18 months to 3 years will enjoy Story Time for Tots at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

December 19 Schools closed

Schools in the Mansfield district will be closed today through Jan. 2.

December 21 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

December 25 Christmas

December 28 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

December 31 New Year’s Eve

Dance music

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Country Jim Sloan and His All Star Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $25; $35 includes fajita dinner; BYOB. Advance reservations required. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

January 1 New Year’s Day

