What’s happening in Mansfield

November 28 City council meeting
The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.
November 30 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 W. 6th Ave.
December 2 Hometown Holidays
Head to City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St., to see Santa and Mrs. Claus, fly down the ice slide, visit with the penquins from the Dallas Zoo, watch fireworks and see the city tree lighting from 5-9 p.m. at Hometown Holidays. Free.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Watch Mainstage Classic Theatre’s The Best Christmas Pageant Ever at 7 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 1281 E. Debbie Lane. $8-$12. MainstageClassicTheatre.org.
Parents night out
Legacy High’s National Honor Society will host Parents Night Out from 5:30-11 p.m. at the high school, 1263 N. Main St. Movies, music, arts & crafts, s’mores and more are planned. $25 for first child, $20 for each additional child in family. Contact kennacavnar@misdmail.org for more info.
December 3 Dance music
Dance to James “Slim” Hand from 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $12 adults, $6 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
Holiday parade
The Hometown Holidays Parade will roll out at 2:30 p.m. from St. Jude Catholic Church, 500 E. Dallas St. The free parade will proceed down Main Street, then return via Oak Street, Smith Street and Broad Street.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Watch Mainstage Classic Theatre’s The Best Christmas Pageant Ever at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 1281 E. Debbie Lane. $8-$12. MainstageClassicTheatre.org.
December 4 Tour of Homes
Check out beautiful homes decorated for the holidays on the Tour of Homes from 1-6 p.m. $25 in advance; $30 day of event. www.mansfieldwomensclub.com.
December 6 Tree of Angels
Victims and families affected by violent crime are invited to the Mansfield Police Department’s Tree of Angels at 7 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 1281 E. Debbie Lane.
December 7 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Feed the Kids
Come pack some bags to help feed kids in need for Common Ground’s Backpack Program at 4:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Cares warehouse, 150 S. 6th Ave.
Toys for Tots
Bring a new toy to the Mansfield school district’s Toys for Tots round-up, starting at 5 p.m. Free.
December 9 Live music
Hear Mansfield’s favorite duo, Scott & Steve, perform from 6-10 p.m. at Steven’s Garden & Grill, 223 Depot St.
December 10 Hazardous waste collection
Mansfield residents can bring their household hazardous waste to the Environmental Collection Center, 616 S. Wisteria St., from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.
Bingo
St. Jude Catholic Church will host Bingo starting at 6 p.m. at 500 E. Dallas St. Cost is $25 for three cards for 14 games. Refreshments available.
Dance music
Dance to Billy Keeble & Texas Pride from 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
Comments