Women’s club hosts festive tour

Elves floating in a bathtub of bubbles, Christmas carols filling the air and gingerbread baking in the oven -- must be time for the Mansfield Women’s Club Holiday Home Tour.
The tour features five homes, decorated with festive holiday spirit.
“People love to see other people’s homes,” said chairperson Kathleen Powers. “It’s fun to see how people decorate for Christmas and get ideas for your own home.”
Tickets are $25 in advance, available at Tom Thumb and Poured, or $30 at the door of each house.
“The house addresses and maps are on the tickets,” Powers said. “You don’t have to see them in any order. They can spend as much time as they want in each house.”
Approximately 700 people took the tour last year, and Powers expects the same turnout this year. Children younger than age 12 are not allowed, as the tour is not kid-friendly.
Visitors can also purchase $10 raffle tickets for a chance to win a $1,500 diamond snowflake pendant with white gold chain, donated by John Pressley of Mansfield Fine Jewelry, or a $500 cash prize or $250 cash prize.
Funds from the event go to Mansfield-area charities, like Feed the Kids, Harvesting International Food Bank, All Star Equestrian, Wesley Mission, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and scholarships.
“(The Mansfield Women’s Club) has given a half million dollars to charities since 1999 when we had our first fund-raiser,” said member Marilyn Gerloff.
Holiday Home Tour
1-6 p.m. Dec. 4
$25 advance; $30 door
mansfieldwomensclub.com
