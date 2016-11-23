Hey kids! Turn your creativity into cash!

Are you artistic? Feeling in the holiday mood? Turn your creative Christmas spirit loose (and into cash!) in the Mansfield Youth Art Contest, sponsored by Southwest Bank and the Mansfield News-Mirror.
We are looking for young artists, age 18 and younger, to show us their view of the holidays with an original two-dimensional painting or drawing (oil, watercolor, charcoal, acrylic, graphite, ink or colored pencil) at least 8 inches by 11 inches and not larger than 18 inches by 24 inches. No sculptures, photography or collages will be accepted.
Winners and runners-up will be chosen in three age categories: 7 and younger, 8-12 and 13-18. Winners in each category will receive a gift card for $50 and runners-up will each receive a gift card for $25, courtesy of Southwest Bank. Each entry MUST include the artist’s name, age, telephone number, email address, school and grade, securely attached to the back of the entry. Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at the service desk at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St.
The News-Mirror will post photos of as many entries as possible on our Facebook page, then run photos of the winning entries in the Dec. 21 edition of the newspaper. Artists can retrieve their work Jan. 2-6 at the library. Artwork not picked up by Jan. 6 will be recycled.
