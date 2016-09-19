What’s going on in Mansfield?

September 20 Story time for tots
Ages 18 months through 3 years will enjoy Story Time for Tots at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
September 21 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Listener’s Story Time
Ages 3 to 6 will enjoy Listener’s Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
September 22 Bilingual Story Time
Spanish/English speakers will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
September 23 School closed
Students in the Mansfield school district will not have class today so that teachers can have a professional workday.
Baby Story Time
Babies 18 months and younger will enjoy Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Libary, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
September 24 Farmers market
The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 206 Smith St. Farm fresh eggs, produce, homebaked breads, crafts, baked goods, live music by Steve Cosio. Free admission. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com
Dance music
Dance to “Country” Jim Sloan from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $12 adults, $6 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
Battle of the Nines
The Battle of the Nines golf tournament tees off at 1 p.m. at Walnut Creek Country Club, 1151 Country Club Drive. $200 per couple includes golf, snack lunch and dinner. battleof the nines.wix.com/battle-of-the-nines
Kayaking at Britton Park
Go out in dual-seated kayaks on Joe Pool Lake from 9:30-11 a.m. An instructor will guide participants on kayaking safety and proper techniques. Registration required. Appropriate for ages 7 and up. All kayaking materials provided . $22/$24 per person. Save $2 with MAC membership. Register at the MAC or online at https://www.mansfieldtexas.gov/mansfield-activities-center.
Story time for tots
Ages 18 months through 3 years will enjoy Story Time for Tots at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
Wind symphony concert
The Mansfield Wind Symphony will perform A Few Fall Favorites at 7 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 1218 E. Debbie Lane. Free, open to the public.
Live music
Check out David Moore & the Moore Melodies at 7 p.m. at The LOT, 110 S. Main St. $5-$7. thelotdowntown.com
September 26 City council meeting
The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.
September 27 School board meeting
The Mansfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The meeting is open to the public.
Story time for tots
Ages 18 months through 3 years will enjoy Story Time for Tots at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
September 28 Trivia
Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.
Listener’s Story Time
Ages 3 to 6 will enjoy Listener’s Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
September 29 Bilingual Story Time
Spanish/English speakers will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
September 30 Baby Story Time
Babies 18 months and younger will enjoy Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Libary, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
October 1 Farmers market
The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 206 Smith St. Farm fresh eggs, produce, homebaked breads, crafts, baked goods. Free admission. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com
Live music
Hear Eagles tribute band Into the West from 7-10 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom, 101 S. Main St. Reservations suggested.
Dance music
Dance to the Benji Allen Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com
Live music
Hear Bri Bagwell at 7 p.m. at The LOT Downtown, 108 S. Main St. Free. thelotdowntown.com
Fire Safety Palooza
Find out ways to stay safe in a fire, check out the fire engines, play games and meet the fire clowns from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Free.
Story time for tots
Ages 18 months through 3 years will enjoy Story Time for Tots at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.
Beautification & Shred Day
Dump your junk and get your papers shredded from 8 a.m.-noon at the Environmental Collection Center, 616 S. Wisteria St. Free for residents. www.mansfieldtexas.gov.
