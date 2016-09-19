Mansfield Living

September 19, 2016 8:15 AM

What’s going on in Mansfield?

By Amanda Rogers

arogers@mansfieldnewsmirror.com

September 20 Story time for tots

Ages 18 months through 3 years will enjoy Story Time for Tots at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

September 21 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Listener’s Story Time

Ages 3 to 6 will enjoy Listener’s Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

September 22 Bilingual Story Time

Spanish/English speakers will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

September 23 School closed

Students in the Mansfield school district will not have class today so that teachers can have a professional workday.

Baby Story Time

Babies 18 months and younger will enjoy Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Libary, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

September 24 Farmers market

The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 206 Smith St. Farm fresh eggs, produce, homebaked breads, crafts, baked goods, live music by Steve Cosio. Free admission. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com

Dance music

Dance to “Country” Jim Sloan from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $12 adults, $6 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

Battle of the Nines

The Battle of the Nines golf tournament tees off at 1 p.m. at Walnut Creek Country Club, 1151 Country Club Drive. $200 per couple includes golf, snack lunch and dinner. battleof the nines.wix.com/battle-of-the-nines

Kayaking at Britton Park

Go out in dual-seated kayaks on Joe Pool Lake from 9:30-11 a.m. An instructor will guide participants on kayaking safety and proper techniques. Registration required. Appropriate for ages 7 and up. All kayaking materials provided . $22/$24 per person. Save $2 with MAC membership. Register at the MAC or online at https://www.mansfieldtexas.gov/mansfield-activities-center.

Story time for tots

Ages 18 months through 3 years will enjoy Story Time for Tots at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

Wind symphony concert

The Mansfield Wind Symphony will perform A Few Fall Favorites at 7 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 1218 E. Debbie Lane. Free, open to the public.

Live music

Check out David Moore & the Moore Melodies at 7 p.m. at The LOT, 110 S. Main St. $5-$7. thelotdowntown.com

September 26 City council meeting

The Mansfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St. Meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also broadcast on Charter Communications channel 27. For more information, call 817-276-4200.

September 27 School board meeting

The Mansfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The meeting is open to the public.

Story time for tots

Ages 18 months through 3 years will enjoy Story Time for Tots at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

September 28 Trivia

Win prizes at Brews and Brains Trivia Night at 6 p.m. at Big D Barbecue, 226 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Free.

Listener’s Story Time

Ages 3 to 6 will enjoy Listener’s Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

September 29 Bilingual Story Time

Spanish/English speakers will enjoy Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

September 30 Baby Story Time

Babies 18 months and younger will enjoy Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Libary, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

October 1 Farmers market

The Mansfield Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 206 Smith St. Farm fresh eggs, produce, homebaked breads, crafts, baked goods. Free admission. mansfieldtxfarmersmarket.com

Live music

Hear Eagles tribute band Into the West from 7-10 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom, 101 S. Main St. Reservations suggested.

Dance music

Dance to the Benji Allen Band from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Western Kountry Klub, 5728 Lakeview Road, just off U.S. 287. $10 adults, $5 kids; BYOB. 817-800-4585; westernkountryklub.com

Live music

Hear Bri Bagwell at 7 p.m. at The LOT Downtown, 108 S. Main St. Free. thelotdowntown.com

Fire Safety Palooza

Find out ways to stay safe in a fire, check out the fire engines, play games and meet the fire clowns from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane. Free.

Story time for tots

Ages 18 months through 3 years will enjoy Story Time for Tots at 10:30 a.m. at the Mansfield Public Library, 104 S. Wisteria St. Free.

Beautification & Shred Day

Dump your junk and get your papers shredded from 8 a.m.-noon at the Environmental Collection Center, 616 S. Wisteria St. Free for residents. www.mansfieldtexas.gov.

Related content

Mansfield Living

Comments

Videos

Talking Cowboys with Clarence Hill and Charean Williams

View more video

Entertainment Videos