Community of Hope UMC opens Pumpkin Patch

Community of Hope UMC invites folks to a Pumpkin Patch hosted by their Spero Youth Group.
The Pumpkin Patch opened Sunday, Oct. 1 and will through Oct. 31. The Pumpkin Patch is open from 10am to 7 pm each day on the Community of Hope Campus located at 1800 E. Debbie Lane in Mansfield. Pumpkins of all sizes and gourds will be available for purchase.
Visiting a Pumpkin Patch isn’t just about finding the perfect pumpkin, but the experience and memories that your family makes while there. Don’t forget to bring your camera, this will be a great place to take your child or family’s photo with a variety of beautiful Fall backdrops.
Games will be available for the kids to play while you shop. The proceeds from the Pumpkin Patch will go towards the support of our Spero Youth Group outreach activities as well as mission trip scholarships. Field trips are available for your Daycare or Home School, contact Sean Cawthon at sean@communityofhope.com.
