George Tifft to perform at free concert

Community of Hope’s Celebrate Recovery presents Nashville Recording Artist, George Tifft at a free concert on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7pm, located at 1800 E. Debbie Lane in Mansfield.
Prior to beginning his solo career, George was on tour for many years with a regional gospel group. His solo project blends many different styles of music under the contemporary Christian banner. Tifft weaves his personal testimony into his concert presentation which demonstrates with God, there is always hope. George connects with Celebrate Recovery as a place that deals with the entire scope of human hurts, habits and hang-ups.
We invite other Celebrate Recovery Groups as well as the community to join George Tifft as he brings hope and encouragement through his music.
