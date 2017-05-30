Community of Hope UMC has lots happening

Community of Hope VBS
Join Community of Hope for Vacation Bible School on Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16 from 6:15pm to 8:30pm (dinner provided). The VBS is FREE for Pre-K through 4th grade students.
This exciting Rainforest-themed VBS is based on five Parables of Jesus that will change a child’s life! SonQuest Rainforest VBS transports young minds into a vivid environment of jungle sounds, sights and smells, where they’ll dig into the Bible and meet Jesus. Community of Hope is located at 1800 E. Debbie Lane in Mansfield.
For more information or to register your child, please go online to communityofhope.com/vbs-2017 or pick up a registration form in the church lobby.
Community of Hope hosts Book Signing
Community of Hope, 1800 E. Debbie Lane in Mansfield, would like to invite folks to a Book Signing called "Tea with Tiffany" on Saturday, June 17 at 3pm.
The "Women of Hope" will host the event featuring Christian author, Tiffany Kay Chartier and her two latest novels: "H.E.R.O. Faith: A discovery of authentic faith for the courageous young lady and "Bad Disciples: The Pie Night Chronicles." Join them for a cup of tea with Tiffany as she shares her latest novels for teens and women. Signed books will be available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to fund outreach ministries.
