St. John’s Lutheran plans fun factory VBS

St. John’s Lutheran Church invites children to Maker Fun Factory VBS from 9 a.m.-noon June 26-30.
At Maker Fun Factory, kids discover that God made them for a purpose. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, and test Sciency-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings.
Maker Fun Factory is for kids from 3 years old (must be completely potty-trained) through completed fourth grade. Fifth-graders and older students can volunteer as helpers. The early registration is $20 per participant/$35 max for a family and includes one t-shirt per participant and one music CD per family. For more information, and to register visit www.stjohnmansfield.org or contact the church office at 817-473-4889. Early registration ends June 21.
St. John’s Lutheran Church is at 1218 E. Debbie Lane.
Comments