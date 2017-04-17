Mansfield Faith

April 17, 2017 2:04 PM

Preschool moms plan garage sale

MOPS schedule Junk in the Trunk garage sale

Come shop multiple garage sales in one spot at Junk in the Trunk, a community-wide garage sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29. This semi-annual event is hosted by MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) in the parking lot of First Baptist Church, 1800 E. Broad St. Vendors are welcome. If you are interested in selling your items, it's $15 for one parking spot or $25 for two, register at www.firstmansfield.com/garagesale. Contact us with any questions at JunkintheTrunkMansfield@yahoo.com.

