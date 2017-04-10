Churches plan Easter celebrations

Bethlehem Baptist plans Easter services
Bethlehem Baptist Church will host special Easter services at Willie Pigg Auditorium and Wester Middle School cafeteria at 10:45 a.m. April 16. Sunday School services will be at 9:30 a.m. at Willie Pigg Auditorium, 1520 N. Walnut Creek Drive. Dr. Michael A. Evans Sr. will be preaching the sermon, “Experience Your New Season.” The BBC choir will perform, as well the Bethlehem Baptist Church Praise Dancers. Youth services will be held in the Wester Middle School Cafeteria, and have an Easter egg hunt.
The church will begin the Easter Sunday with a 6 a.m. Sunrise Service at the Sammons Chapel at Bethlehem Baptist, 1188 W. Broad St., followed by breakfast at 7:30 a.m. in the church’s Billingslea Hall.
The church will mark Good Friday at 7 p.m. April 14 with a service “Seven Sayings at the Cross” in the Sammons Chapel at Bethlehem Baptist, 1188 W. Broad St.
Community of Hope hosts Easter egg hunt
Community of Hope is sponsoring its annual Easter Egg Hunt Outreach at 10 a.m. April 15 at 1800 E. Debbie Lane. The church welcomes all children from birth through fifth grade. Come enjoy various activities including a bounce house and the Easter Bunny. Bring your basket and fill it up.
MOPS schedule Junk in the Trunk garage sale
Come shop multiple garage sales in one spot at Junk in the Trunk, a community-wide garage sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29. This semi-annual event is hosted by MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) in the parking lot of First Baptist Church, 1800 E. Broad St. Vendors are welcome. If you are interested in selling your items, it's $15 for one parking spot or $25 for two, register at www.firstmansfield.com/garagesale. Contact us with any questions at JunkintheTrunkMansfield@yahoo.com.
