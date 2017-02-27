Churches plan sales, career advice

MOPS schedule Junk in the Trunk garage sale
Come shop multiple garage sales in one spot at Junk in the Trunk, a community-wide garage sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29. This semi-annual event is hosted by MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) in the parking lot of First Baptist Church, 1800 E. Broad St. Vendors are welcome. If you are interested in selling your items, it's $15 for one parking spot or $25 for two, register at www.firstmansfield.com/garagesale. Contact us with any questions at JunkintheTrunkMansfield@yahoo.com.
Community of Hope plans bazaar
The Community of Hope - Women’s Group will host a Bountiful Bazaar vendor/craft fair from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 4 on the Community of Hope campus, 1800 E. Debbie Lane. Admission is free.
The Bountiful Bazaar is an outreach ministry fund-raiser presented by the Women of Hope and will include 22 vendors, raffle drawings, bounce house, games and crafts. Fuzzy’s Tacos, Pokey O’s Cookies & Ice Cream and Snowie of Texas/Avalanche of Flavor food trucks will be on site.
Program offers career assistance
Wesley Mission Center’s Jobs for Life is an eight-week program that allows individuals to examine personal barriers to employment and explore career goals, while developing the essential soft skills attractive to employers. Resume help, job search strategies and mentoring provide a strong platform to launch a new and higher paying career.
Classes will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 28-April 8 at Mansfield Church of Christ, 580 Pleasant Ridge Drive. RSVP to Amber Gosser, Jobs for Life Program Coordinator at 817-473-6650 or amberg@wesleymissioncenter.org. Admission is free and includes workbook, meals and childcare. Open to anyone in the community.
Knights hold Friday fish fries
The Knights of Columbus, St. Jude Council 7736, begin their Lenten Fish Fries, beginning March 3 and each Friday thereafter through Lent in the church center, 500 E. Dallas St.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with serving as soon as the fish are fried until they are gone. Take-out service will be available again, compliments of the Boy Scouts. Enter on Dallas Street under the portico.
Each dinner includes Alaskan fish, two sides, hushpuppies, drink and condiments. Weekly desserts by the ladies of the parish will also be offered.
This year back by popular demand will be our weekly specials such as enchiladas, pasta and several surprises. Children plates will be available.
