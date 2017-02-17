Churches plan craft fair, career assistance

Community of Hope plans bazaar
The Community of Hope - Women’s Group will host a Bountiful Bazaar vendor/craft fair from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 4 on the Community of Hope campus, 1800 E. Debbie Lane. Admission is free.
The Bountiful Bazaar is an outreach ministry fund-raiser presented by the Women of Hope and will include 22 vendors, raffle drawings, bounce house, games and crafts. Fuzzy’s Tacos, Pokey O’s Cookies & Ice Cream and Snowie of Texas/Avalanche of Flavor food trucks will be on site.
Program offers career assistance
Wesley Mission Center’s Jobs for Life is an eight-week program that allows individuals to examine personal barriers to employment and explore career goals, while developing the essential soft skills attractive to employers. Resume help, job search strategies and mentoring provide a strong platform to launch a new and higher paying career.
Classes will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 28-April 8 at Mansfield Church of Christ, 580 Pleasant Ridge Drive. RSVP to Amber Gosser, Jobs for Life Program Coordinator at 817-473-6650 or amberg@wesleymissioncenter.org. Admission is free and includes workbook, meals and childcare. Open to anyone in the community.
