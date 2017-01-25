Churches host Compassion Experience, free concert

Walnut Ridge hosts Compassion Experience
Compassion International, a leading authority on child sponsorship that releases children from poverty globally, will be bringing its tour, “The Compassion Experience,” to the Mansfield area Feb. 17-20. The event will educate visitors about the realities of life in poverty as well as provide an international experience to visitors who may not ever have the opportunity to travel abroad to a developing country.
The four-day event will be set up at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church at 1201 Texas 360. There, visitors will be invited on a self-guided journey where they will be immersed in the lives and stories of three children living in Uganda, the Philippines or the Dominican Republic. Each child’s story starts in hardship but ends in hope.
The experience includes 3,000 square feet of exhibit space, featuring replicas of the homes and environments of these two Compassion beneficiaries. The event is free and family-friendly.
“We built ‘The Compassion Experience’ in order to really bring the developing world to America,” said Mark Hanlon, Compassion International’s senior vice president of global marketing and engagement. “When people think of poverty, they often think of the lack of things, the lack of stuff, the lack of money. Those are all symptoms of poverty. The real issue of poverty is the lack of hope. Through our holistic child development program, Compassion stirs hope in children. And you’ll see that hope come to life at this event.”
Community of Home presents free concert
Community of Hope’s Celebrate Recovery is proud to present recording artist and published songwriter in the Christian and country music industry, Heather Layne, at a free concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at 1800 E. Debbie Lane.
Over the past decade, her music has taken her to people in jails, prisons, 12-Step Recovery venues, teen challenge events, rescue missions and churches. Having been through a 12-Step Recovery herself, and not growing up in church, Layne understands the heart of the outsider. Her stirring music and story reach beyond the church walls and into our communities.
We invite other Celebrate Recovery Groups as well the community to join Layne as she brings hope and encouragement through her music.
Program offers career assistance
Wesley Mission Center’s Jobs for Life is an eight-week program that allows individuals to examine personal barriers to employment and explore career goals, while developing the essential soft skills attractive to employers. Resume help, job search strategies and mentoring provide a strong platform to launch a new and higher paying career.
Classes will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 28-April 8 at Mansfield Church of Christ, 580 Pleasant Ridge Drive. RSVP to Amber Gosser, Jobs for Life Program Coordinator at 817-473-6650 or amberg@wesleymissioncenter.org. Admission is free and includes workbook, meals and childcare. Open to anyone in the community.
Wesley Mission classes give financial advice
The Wesley Mission Center’s Faith & Finances is a 12-week program uses a faith-based approach to managing money. Participants learn how to overcome obstacles, get free from debt and save for the future. Participants who complete the program receive a financial start to a savings account.
The classes run from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 21-May 9 at Mansfield Church of Christ, 580 Pleasant Ridge Drive.
RSVP to Sally Hoffman, Programs Administrator at 817-473-6650 or sallyh@wesleymissioncenter.org. Cost is $15, which includes workbook, meals and childcare.
The program is open to anyone in the community.
