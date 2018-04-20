Victims allege Mansfield church leaders kept quiet about member's sexual misconduct

SHARE COPY LINK The women say an older church member touched them inappropriately when they were teens, and that church leaders kept it quiet. Now, years later, the man has been convicted on charges of child porn and online solicitation of a minor. Jared L. Christopher

