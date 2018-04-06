Fire consumes chemical recycling plant in Mansfield

A large fire consumed a chemical recycling plant in northwest Mansfield early Friday, according to news reports.
There was nobody inside the facility at the time, Tarrant County Fire Marshal Randy Renois told reporters.
The fire call came in at about 1:15 a.m., according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-Channel 8. It was still burning after 6:30 a.m.
"There was a gentleman that was on property sleeping at the time in a trailer there who was woken up and he got out, but he wasn't close to the fire," Renois told CBSDFW.com.
He said firefighters were letting the fire burn out and not using water to douse the flames to keep the mixture of chemicals and water out of the water supply. "The safest thing to do is let it burn off," he said.
Fire officials said there was no threat to nearby residents.
"EPA is on scene and their air monitoring plane has flown the scene and determined the smoke to be of no hazard," the fire marshal's office said in an email. "Hazmat crew is monitoring the water runoff and there appears to be no issues."
Fire crews from Rendon, Crowley, Mansfield, Kennedale, Everman and Lilly were also assisting, WFAA reported.
Fire officials said that once the fire is out, investigators will try to determine the cause.
