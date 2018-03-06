Armed and dangerous Tarrant County sex offender arrested living off grid in Colorado

A man on the state's 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list who was considered armed and dangerous was arrested at a Colorado campsite on Tuesday.

Officials with the Teller County Sheriff's Office said Dakota Marcus Stewart, 26, was living off the grid in Teller County east of Colorado Springs when he was captured by U.S. marshals who were acting on a lead.

Stewart, who was also wanted for failure to register as a sex offender by Mansfield authorities, was convicted in 2009 of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by exposure after incidents in Tarrant County involving two young girls, Teller County officials said in a news release.

Stewart is also facing new charges of attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and failure to register as a sex offender in Colorado, the release said.

Stewart is being held without bail until a hearing in front of a judge, according to the release.

On Aug. 2, the Mansfield Police Department issued two warrants for Stewart’s arrest on the registration charge and an additional warrant was issued in Dallas County for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3