Mansfield News-Mirror

Don't have your heart broken by this Valentine's Day road closure

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

February 14, 2018 11:14 AM

Mansfield

Getting stuck trying to go south on Texas 360 through Mansfield could be a heartbreaking experience Wednesday night, and just in time for Valentines Day dinner.

TxDOT announced that all southbound lanes on 360 will be closed from Heritage Parkway to U.S. 287, from 7 p.m. to midnight, for construction.

The lanes of Texas 360 that are open now are the frontage lanes for the stretch of highway in progress from just south of Interstate 20 to U.S. 287. Mansfield Mayor David Cook said he was told the anticipated completion date for the $340 million project is April 2.

Drivers who get caught in the closure will be detoured at Heritage Parkway westbound to U.S. 287 southbound.

The North Texas Tollway Authority will operate and manage the 9.7-mile 360 South addition when the project is completed.

The $340 million toll road will connect the southern part of the Metroplex to the rest of DFW. It stretches 9.7 miles from just south of Interstate 20 to U.S. 287 in Mansfield. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) Max Faulknermfaulkner@star-telegram.com

The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year. Mark Hoffermhoffer@star-telegram.com

Mathew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817

