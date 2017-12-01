Archived photo
Mansfield police crack cold case from 2008 involving 15-year-old

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

December 01, 2017 06:00 PM

MANSFIELD

A suspect who was 15 at the time of a 2008 slaying has been arrested in the cold case, police said.

The victim, Danny Lee Ramsey III, was not breathing when officers found him in a parking lot of what was then a Super Target shopping center in the 1800 block of U.S. 287 in Mansfield on June 9, 2008, according to a news release from the Mansfield Police Department.

Ramsey, of Alvarado, died from gunshot wounds to the chest, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website.

Investigators developed new information about the case recently that led them to a suspect, the release said. Police said they are not identifying the suspect because he was a juvenile at the time of the slaying.

The suspect, now 24, was arrested by Mansfield detectives and Texas Rangers on Wednesday in Houston. Bond was set at $1 million and the suspect is awaiting transfer to the Tarrant County Jail.

Police are still investigating and have asked that anyone with any additional information concerning this slaying contact Mansfield Police at 817-276-4738.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

