Search is on for armed burglar who fired at Mansfield homeowner

Police were searching Wednesday for an armed car burglar who opened fire on a homeowner near Oliver Nature Park.



The homeowner, who also was armed, was not injured in the shooting Tuesday morning.

Officers, who arrived within minutes of the shooting, later used drones, a K-9 unit and a helicopter, but they were unable to find the suspect.

The homeowner responded to a home security alarm about 5 a.m. Tuesday and went outside to check on his vehicles in the driveway.

"He encountered a burglar that was armed," police Sgt. Bill Yale said in an email.

Mark Hayes told NBC 5 news that the burglar was in his pickup.

"I screamed at him, 'Hey, I caught you. Get out of my truck,' " Hayes told NBC 5.

Hayes' surveillance camera showed the brief encounter.

"Freeze! Right there buddy! I'm telling you stop!" Hayes yelled.

The burglar ran to a nearby yard where he pulled out a pistol and fired.

Hayes ducked behind his car.

Hayes told the television station he never shot back because he was worried he would hit a neighbor's home.

The suspect fired several shots and then fled on foot.

Police went house to house and yard to yard for almost five hours before ending the search.

Police described the suspect as wearing a striped, hooded jacket and carrying a backpack

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr