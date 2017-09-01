Mansfield police arrest two men in shooting investiation at R.L. Anderson stadium
Mansfield News-Mirror

Two teens arrested in connection with gunfire at Mansfield Timberview football scrimmage

By Mitch Mitchell

September 01, 2017 5:47 PM

MANSFIELD

Police with the Mansfield school district have arrested two teens in connection with shots being fired at a stadium during a football scrimmage Aug. 25 between Mansfield Timberview and Cedar Hill high schools.

Officials ended the scrimmage immediately after the gunfire erupted underneath the bleachers on the visitor’s side of Mansfield schools R.L. Anderson Stadium.

No injuries were reported.

Christopher Drew Akins Jr., 18, of Mansfield, was being held in the Tarrant County Jail on Friday. Akin faces deadly conduct, evading arrest, weapons and exhibiting a weapon on campus charges. Total bond has been set at $8,250, according to the jail log.

Bryce Jmal Malcolm, 17, of Grand Prairie, was released from jail Sunday and faces charges of evading arrest and unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.

Malcom is a current student at Timberview and Akins is a former Timberview student, a school district spokeswoman said.

Akins was arrested Aug. 25 and Malcolm was arrested Monday.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

