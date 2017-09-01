Two teens arrested in connection with gunfire at Mansfield Timberview football scrimmage

Police with the Mansfield school district have arrested two teens in connection with shots being fired at a stadium during a football scrimmage Aug. 25 between Mansfield Timberview and Cedar Hill high schools.
Officials ended the scrimmage immediately after the gunfire erupted underneath the bleachers on the visitor’s side of Mansfield schools R.L. Anderson Stadium.
No injuries were reported.
Christopher Drew Akins Jr., 18, of Mansfield, was being held in the Tarrant County Jail on Friday. Akin faces deadly conduct, evading arrest, weapons and exhibiting a weapon on campus charges. Total bond has been set at $8,250, according to the jail log.
Bryce Jmal Malcolm, 17, of Grand Prairie, was released from jail Sunday and faces charges of evading arrest and unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.
Malcom is a current student at Timberview and Akins is a former Timberview student, a school district spokeswoman said.
Varsity Football vs Timberview pic.twitter.com/PCrZivKFgx— Cedar Hill Longhorns (@CHLonghorns) August 26, 2017
Akins was arrested Aug. 25 and Malcolm was arrested Monday.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments