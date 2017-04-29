Mansfield police seeking bank robbery suspect, asking for help

Authorities are searching for a man who passed a note to a bank teller on Friday demanding all the money in the cash drawer.
The suspect walked into the Frost Bank in the 1000 block of North Walnut Creek Drive about 4:40 p.m. and went to the closest teller to the door, according to police.
After he was handed an unknown amount of cash, the suspect went north across the parking lot to a waiting small, dark colored vehicle that left towards North U.S. 287, a news release from the Mansfield Police Department said.
The suspect is a thin African-American man believed to be in his late teens or early 20s. He’s between 5-feet, 6-inches and 5-feet, 9-inches tall, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black Nike baseball cap and black pants.
Anyone who knows anything about the robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Mansfield Police Department Hotline at 817-276-4750.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
