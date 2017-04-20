West Texas man dies after crashing motorcycle in Mansfield

A West Texas man died Wednesday at the hospital, a day after crashing his motorcycle on a highway in Mansfield, according to officials.
Adam Jolly, 42, of Terlingua, was traveling north about 9:15 p.m. on U.S. 287 at Debbie Lane when he crashed his motorcycle on Tuesday night, according to Sgt. William Yale, a Mansfield Police Department spokesman. He was not wearing a helmet.
He was flown to the hospital where he died Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.
The cause of the crash was still under investigation Thursday, Yale said.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
