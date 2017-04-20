Mansfield News-Mirror

April 20, 2017 11:56 AM

West Texas man dies after crashing motorcycle in Mansfield

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

MANSFIELD

A West Texas man died Wednesday at the hospital, a day after crashing his motorcycle on a highway in Mansfield, according to officials.

Adam Jolly, 42, of Terlingua, was traveling north about 9:15 p.m. on U.S. 287 at Debbie Lane when he crashed his motorcycle on Tuesday night, according to Sgt. William Yale, a Mansfield Police Department spokesman. He was not wearing a helmet.

He was flown to the hospital where he died Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation Thursday, Yale said.

