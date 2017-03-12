Midlothian police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting

Police on Sunday identified a man fatally shot by a Midlothian officer as Mark Robert Carlberg, 51.
The officer-involved shooting took place about 3:30 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 5200 block of Charisma Drive, police said.
Police received a call from a neighbor’s house reporting that Carlberg’s wife was there and that she had been badly beaten by her husband.
When the officers arrived, they encountered Carlberg in front of his house holding a gun. Officers ordered him to put down the gun, but instead he pointed it at the officers, police said. An officer fired two shots, striking Carlberg in the chest, police said.
Paramedics rendered aid to Carlberg, who was taken to Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, where he died. Carlberg’s wife suffered serious injuries and was also taken to the hospital, police said.
Police said there was no previous call history at the residence. The officer who fired the shots has not been named and was placed on paid administrative leave.
The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation, police said.
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
Comments