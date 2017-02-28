Mansfield News-Mirror

February 28, 2017 9:51 AM

Motorcyclist dies in hospital hours after crash in Mansfield

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

MANSFIELD

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital hours after a crash Monday in Mansfield.

Dylan Galloway, of Mansfield, died at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth at 4:21 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

The crash Galloway and another vehicle occurred about 9 p.m. at the intersection of West Debbie Lane and North Main Street, said Sgt. Mike Midkiff, Mansfield police spokesman.

The crash is still under investigation, Midkiff said.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Related content

Mansfield News-Mirror

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Aerial View of Mansfield - drone style

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos