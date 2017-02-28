Motorcyclist dies in hospital hours after crash in Mansfield

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital hours after a crash Monday in Mansfield.
Dylan Galloway, of Mansfield, died at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth at 4:21 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
The crash Galloway and another vehicle occurred about 9 p.m. at the intersection of West Debbie Lane and North Main Street, said Sgt. Mike Midkiff, Mansfield police spokesman.
The crash is still under investigation, Midkiff said.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
