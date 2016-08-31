Big win under belt, but another challenge awaits Panthers

The Fossil Ridge football team won its opener over Arlington Lamar, 41-31 but has another big task ahead this week.
Flower Mound doesn’t afford Ridge to take much of a breather as the Panthers travel to Neal E. Wilson Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
The Lamar game saw the expected jitters from younger players as they got a taste of the varsity speed and intensity. Ridge found itself in a 10-0 hole before coming alive.
“The defense was very active in the scrimmage and the game,” said Fossil Ridge head coach Tony Baccarini.
The Panthers defense allowed just a single yard of net rushing on 29 carries.
Anthony Smith put up 115 yards of rushing for Ridge on 15 carries, all in the first half.
The story – and highlights – were provided by quarterback Max Akin (18-30-2, 308 yards) as he had “catch of the year” nominees in TD passes to Stefan Cobbs and Elijah Hicks.
Cobbs’ catch was held onto behind the back of the defender in the end zone while Hicks grabbed a rebound off a collision of another Ridge receiver and defender in the end zone.
But to extend the wins this week, Baccarini said the Panthers will have to cut down on the penalties.
“We made a few big plays but overall had too many penalties. The effort of the players was wonderful and they never wavered,” Baccarini said.
“Flower Mound is a big, strong football team. It never really lightens up,” he added.
Another team picking up a season-opening win – for the first time – was Haslet Eaton, winning 55-0 over Braswell.
It was the first varsity game for the Eagles. They’ll look to see if they can repeat the feat when they play on Thursday at Northwest ISD Stadium against Frisco Reedy.
Timber Creek also won, squeaking out a 49-48 shootout win over Irving Nimitz. Azle is up next for the Falcons on the road.
The Falcons’ offense was effective, with Jared Reed (6 carries for 111yards) and Nathan Grimes (18 carries for 100 yards) leading the way. Cade Schrader shredded the Vikings’ defense for 421 yards, throwing to Eric Ezukanma, (12 catches, 195 yards), Eric Mills (5 catches, 120 yards) and Jerome Jackson (2 catches, 74 yards).
Timber Creek will be at Azle on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Trophy Club Nelson lost to Sachse, 47-41 in OT but has to bounce back this week to take on San Angelo Central. The potential positive is that the Bobcats have the next game at home on Friday at 7 p.m. at Northwest ISD Stadium.
Even in a loss, Nelson’s Eli Rusche threw for 19-39-1 and 375 yards. Tyler Milliken rushed for 139 yards and Pascal Mondombo added 125.
The most intriguing scenario was at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene where Keller started strong but couldn’t hang on in a lightning-shortened game.
Keller lost 30-14 to Abilene Cooper.
The Indians now prepare to host McKinney this week at Keller ISD Stadium at 7 p.m.
The game was discontinued by rain late in the third quarter at 10:45 p.m, with no let-up foreseen.
“It was a non-district game and we had the kids’ safety in mind,” said Keller head coach Carl Stralow.
As it was, the Indians finally returned home at 3 a.m. on Saturday.
“I would’ve loved to get more plays in for our young team,” Stralow said.
“There were too many unforced errors (rather) than good plays,” Stralow said of what made the biggest difference.
Keller did manage 90-yard kickoff return, but the drive stalled at the 5. They also had a 100-yard interception return called back.
McKinney, a team which beat Richardson Pearce last week, comes to Keller ISD Stadium on Thursday for Keller.
Justin Northwest beat Alvarado, 27-21 and the Texans will be at McKinney North on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Gavin Holmes rushed for 147 yards for Northwest in the Alvarado game, while Syrus Moore scored three rushing TDs.
Keller Central will look to get on the winning track this week when it hosts Richland on Friday.
The Chargers dropped their first game to Birdville 43-17. Reese Robertson threw for 147 yards while Zion Purvis managed 69 rushing yards.
Comments