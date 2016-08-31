Northwest looks for more victories after taking tournament title

The Justin Northwest volleyball team brought home the Ragin’ Rattler Tournament title in San Marcos and hopes to keep that momentum going this week as it hits the final stretch before district.
Northwest beat Saginaw Boswell in the finals, being pushed the whole way, winning 22-25, 27-25, 30-28.
The Lady Texans also placed four players on the all-tournament team: Analise Lucio, Bailey Cagle, Camryn Berryhill and Lexi Ihriq.
Those tough, close sets will be invaluable as they prep for this week’s matches with Fort Worth Paschal and Weatherford.
Northwest lost just one set in the tournament, the first one to Boswell.
“I like to think this will be a good week for us,” said Northwest head coach Jennifer Chandler. “We’ll be getting back into playing the best of five match play which is what we’ll have during district.”
Chandler also said getting back into a routine and having more practice time will help prepare them for the district schedule ahead.
The Lady Texans had a bit of a glimpse of Weatherford, as they played Boswell in a semifinal game at San Marcos.
“Their kids are big and both teams (Weatherford and Paschal) are well-coached,” Chandler said. “We still have to execute on the things we want to work on as a team.”
The tournament championship won’t produce a letdown for this week’s games, she said.
“These girls are proven to be resilient and are hard-working. They go with whatever is thrown at them. I’m not worried about a letdown.”
Northwest won’t be caught looking ahead, either.
“We’re always preparing for district play,” Chandler said. “The pre-district season is a time to figure out what needs to happen with our team and what to improve on. Everything’s a preparation for going into district. The focus is on us and the improvements we need to make and clean up on our side.”
The first-year Northwest coach also feels good about what they’ve already accomplished.
“The girls gauge us as a coaching staff as well as us looking to find where we can work together for the best team and program,” Chandler said. “We’ve kind of figured that out and we’re all on the same page. We look at where we can improve but not to take away from the accomplishments we’ve already achieved.”
Keller Timber Creek will be looking to get back on the torrid pace it’s set early this season as it will take on Arlington Seguin and Richland this week. It will come back on Tuesday and take on Arlington Martin.
The Lady Falcons were 17-3 going into the Arlington Invitational tournament where they competed in the gold bracket after pool play.
They stumbled just a bit and now sit at 18-6, but are eager to re-establish their stride.
With both games at home this week, head coach Erin Wood said they hope to solidify the team chemistry and fight.
“We’ve shown persistence in our matches and now we can find more balance between school and volleyball,” Wood said. “As far as volleyball goes, we’ve done a good job of fine-tuning our skills and now just need more practice and making match adjustments according to what our opponents’ strengths and weaknesses are.”
Although Wood said she had hoped her team would have a bit better record, she’s pleased with the way the girls are playing and making adjustments.
“The girls have been pretty good about playing each match,” she said. “We’re excited for district but we’re not overlooking anyone. We play in the here-and-now.”
Keller Central also played at the tournament in San Marcos and finished fifth in the gold bracket.
Trophy Club Nelson, coming off a 3-2 win over Birdville, will have a tough road ahead before distict play begins. The Lady Bobcats have Coppell and then travel to Mansfield and Frisco Liberty.
Haslet Eaton has road matches with L.D. Bell and Decatur before playing Peaster at home on Tuesday.
Keller will take on Prosper and Denton Ryan before playing Grapevine, while Fossil Ridge has its hands full with Saginaw and Brewer.
